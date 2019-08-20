Analyst trashes Muluzi’s request to meet HRDC

A political commentator has trashed a request by Malawi’s former head of state, Bakili Muluzi, to have another dialogue meeting with the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) on the current political impasse.

The former president has penned the Coalition for another roundtable discussion either on Thursday or Friday this week which is before the next anti-Jane Ansah protests beginning from Monday, August 26 to Friday August 30.

In the letter which Malawi24 has seen, Muluzi has asked the HRDC to return to the dialogue table with the aim of finding lasting solutions to the current political impasse.

However, political commentator Wonderful Mkhutche believes the dialogue will not be productive to the nation.

Mkhutche said the former Malawi president is the person who caused the challenges which the country is going through.

“Just seen the letter former President Bakili Muluzi has written HRDC Chairperson, Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo, on the planned border posts shutdown.

“Malawians, the man who got us into our present problems says he can help us out. It’s up to us to trust him or not. But as for me, I heard, years ago, that you cannot get out of your problems using the same ways that got you into them,” wrote Mkhutche.

Meanwhile, HRDC is yet to make a decision on whether or not to return to the dialogue table with the former president.