Police hunt for East Bank murder suspect

Police in Chikwawa district have launched a manhunt for a man suspected to have killed 24-year old Chisomo Kaulanga during a fight on Thursday night.

According to Chikwawa police publicist Sergeant Foster Benjamin, the suspect whose name has been withheld for investigation purposes, beat to death Kaulanga at Nota village in East Bank area in the district.

Benjamin said Kaulanga is said to have received money from the suspect’s father to mould bricks a development which did not please the suspect who wanted the money back.

The publicist further said a fight later broke out and ended with the suspect hitting Kaulanga on the head with a metal bar.

The victim was then taken to Fatima Mission Hospital in Nsanje where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, police are hunting for the suspected killer who will be charged with murder once netted.

The law enforcers are further asking the public to tip them off should they come across the suspect’s whereabouts.

Kaulanga came from Nota village in the area of Senior Chief Makhwira’s in Chikwawa District.