Moyale to refresh squad

Moyale Barracks Coach Collins Nkuna says the club will look to refresh its squad during the Super League break in order to improve the team’s performances.

Nkuna told Malawi24 recently that his side has many old players and this is also affecting results of the team.

“At the end of the first round we are going to drop old players, and since Malawi Defence Force gives us a chance to at least contribute 15 players to join the Malawi Army so that’s another reason we want to scout some young players that can help the team do well in the league.

“We are going to look for new players here in the North from the lower league and some will be from Super League team. I am positive you will see a changed Moyale in the second round if the league,” said Nkuna.

Nkuna was appointed as Moyale coach in July and his side has finished the first round of the league on 9th position with 18 points.

Over the weekend, Moyale lost 4-1 to Ntopwa before seeing off league leaders Be Forward Wanderers 3-2.