Chimulirenji warns against abuse of disaster funds

Vice President and Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs Everton Chimulirenji has warned all stakeholders in disaster response against getting rich at the expense of disaster victims.

Speaking on Monday (29th July, 2019) in Nsanje District when he visited Nyambesa Solar Irrigation Scheme, where the Churches Action in Relief and Development (CARD) are implementing a project for people affected by disasters, the Vice President said funds meant for the implementation of disaster risk management (DRM) programmes in the country should not be stolen.

He warned that government will not tolerate any malpractices in the use of DRM funds.

“There are some people who take advantage of a tragic occurrence and accumulate wealth at the expense of the affected people. Let me warn you that you will face the wrath of the law,” said Chimulirenji.

The Vice President then commended CARD for implementing the project, which is uplifting the lives of 110 families who were affected by floods.

According to Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni, Non-governmental organisations and all stakeholders assisted government in responding to the March 2019 floods and are implementing early recovery programmes in the affected areas.

During the visit, government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, provided 750 bags of rice each weighing 50 kgs, to people affected by floods.