Our victory will not be stolen – DPP

…says bitterness is not licence for unleashing terror

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said it will not be intimidated by post-election protests and has vowed to guard its presidential election victory.

The party said this in a statement on Saturday signed by spokesperson Nicholas Dausi.

The DPP’s Peter Mutharika was declared winner in the May 21 presidential elections but UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are challenging the result in court.

The two parties have also been endorsing demonstrations – organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) – against the outcome of the polls.

In its statement on Saturday, the DPP said it is confident of its well-deserved victory and is not shaken by a post-election union of “losing” presidential candidates and their supporters.

“Malawians spoke through the ballot on May 21, 2019. The DPP will jealously guard its 21 May victory. The victory will not be stolen,” the party said.

The DPP in its statement said its members are being beaten, harassed, hacked and their houses burnt simply for belonging to DPP.

The party condemned the violence, looting and damaging of building witnessed during the post-election demonstrations.

It also railed against HRDC, for praising the violent demonstrations as being ‘‘successful’’ when the organisation know that demonstrators are causing untold misery to innocent Malawians.

“It is shocking and saddening that in this day and age in our democracy, we have the two opposition parties hiding under the guise of peaceful demonstrations unleashing terror and brutality on DPP supporters and innocent business persons simply because the two parties lost the May 21, 2019 General Elections.

“The Democratic Progressive Party is also seriously worried that the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), instead of playing their rightful role as an objective civil society group, has decided to join forces with failed politicians of MCP and UTM to cause lawlessness and untold suffering to innocent Malawians in the name of ‘peaceful demonstrations’.

“This is very saddening and a very sad chapter in our democracy. Surely, the thuggery, discrimination and violence the MCP, UTM and the HRDC are unleashing on DPP supporters is not what Malawians voted for when they voted for change in 1994 and adopted multiparty politics,” reads part of the statement.

The DPP then reminded the post-election protesters that the there are millions of Malawians who support the DPP but have chosen peace hence should not be taken for granted.

“DPP supporters are Malawians too. The DPP leadership has chosen peace, calmness and restraint because we are a democratic and progressive party and we love Malawi. The DPP believes in one Malawi for all Malawians regardless of tribe, region or political affiliation. The DPP respects the rule of law,” the party said.

It added by lambasting the Malawi Congress Party and the UTM for undermining the court process by organizing violent demonstrations on the very same things they went to court for.

“The fact remains that you lost the May 21, 2019 General Elections. While we understand that losing an election can cause bitterness for bad losers, we believe that your bitterness is not a licence for unleashing terror and brutality on DPP supporters, security officers and innocent Malawians at large. Stop these barbaric acts immediately,” the DPP said.

The party also reminded the HRDC that it is a human rights organization and not a political party. According to the DPP, it is cowardice and irresponsible for HRDC to be contaminating the civil society space by championing the torture and harassment of innocent people in the name of civil society.

The party warned the HRDC that Malawians will not allow “frustrated politicians” and “misguided” civil society masquerades to bring back politics of intimidation and terror which was rejected in 1994.

The DPP then asked the police to ensure that MCP, UTM and the HRDC leaders and their agents are held responsible for the violence and vandalism that occurred during the protests.