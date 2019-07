Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa has died.

The Ministry of Local Government said the traditional leader died at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre on Sunday evening.

Late Ngolongoliwa, real name Laelo Costa Juma, was one of the most prominent chiefs in the country.

He became Paramount Chief in 2017 after being elevated by President Arthur Peter Mutharika at a ceremony held at Mulhako wa Alhomwe Headquarters at Chonde in Mulanje District.