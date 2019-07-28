FAM holds U-17 tournament

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has organised a diamond competition to recruit players for the Cosafa U-17 tournament which will be held in Malawi.

The tournament started on Saturday at Mpira village where teams from the Northern, Central, Southern and Eastern regions are participating.

Technical director for FAM John Kaputa earlier said the tournament will help to have a strong team ahead of the Cosafa cup.

“We believe that at the end of this diamond tournament we will assemble a strong squad that can handle the head in the Cosafa Cup tournament,” he said.

Each region has 20 players and at the end of the the tournament 40 players will be selected to start camping ahead of the Cosafa U-17 cup.

Speaking Friday when the team from the North left for Blantyre, General Secretary for the squad Christopher Nyambose said the aim was to have more than 10 players selected into the U-17 Malawi National Team final squad.

“We have players from all districts from the north except Likoma and Chizumulu. It’s my hope that our talented boys will dominate the selection,” said Nyambose.

This is the second time for Malawi to host U-17 Cosafa cup tournament.