Chakwera condemns offensive MCP statement

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has condemned a statement the party released earlier this month which encouraged violence against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) lawyers.

Chakwera’s apology comes after the Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered Chakwera to distance himself from the statement.

In a statement today, Chakwera condemned and disassociated himself from the offensive parts of the July 13 statement.

The parts Chakwera has condemned described MEC’s meetings with presiding officers as suspicious activities and accused the electoral body of forcing officers to sign clandestine result sheets in exchange for money.

Another part appealed to presiding officers to refuse meeting with MEC and communities to apprehend MEC workers.

In today’s statement, Chakwera maintained that the July 13 statement which was issued by MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali was not wrong in expressing wonderment and suspicion at the conduct on which Malawi Electoral Commission officials or agents had embarked.

Chakwera is challenging the outcome May 21 elections in court and MEC is one of the respondents in the case.

To gather its evidence, the electoral body started collecting sworn statements from presiding officers in the elections but the exercise surprised the MCP forcing it to release the statement in question