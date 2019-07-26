Police demands HRDC to stop demos

Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) has told the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to stop conducting post-election demonstrations.

Police Inspector General Rodney Jose issued the demand in a letter to HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo dated July 26th, 2019.

Jose said the police have recorded numerous cases of injury to persons, looting and damage to property during the demonstrations convened by HRDC which is demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah.

He added that police officers have also been attacked during the protests saying the situation is worsening with each fresh protests.

According to the police boss, the cases of violence are evidence that the HRDC has failed to convene peaceful demonstrations.

“On our part, we are unable to provide adequate security for the people participating in these demonstrations and those affected by the same due to hostile attitude of demonstrators towards police officers and criminal elements that have hijacked each demonstrations.

“In view of the above, the Malawi Police Service, in exercise of its powers under section 105 (1) (a) of the Police Act, demands that HRDC should forthwith stop convening demonstrations until such a time when it would be possible to convene and hold peaceful demonstrations,” Jose said.

The demand comes a day after the HRDC conducted demonstrations across the country.