Liwonde-Mangochi road now named after Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has accepted chiefs’ request for the Liwonde-Mangochi road to be called the Peter Mutharika Highway.

Traditional leaders from the Eastern Region made the request at a Democratic Progressive Party rally which Mutharika held in Mangochi on Sunday.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, Paramount Chief Kawinga said they proposed the name to thank Mutharika for the development projects his government has completed in the region.

“Whether you will accept or not, we have decided to call the road the Peter Mutharika Highway,” Kawinga said.

When he took to the podium, Mutharika endorsed the name.

“I have heard what the chiefs have proposed. Who am I to reject what the traditional leaders have said?” Mutharika said.

The Malawi leader opened the road on May 15, days before the May 21 elections.

During the rally he said his government will construct an airport in Mangochi, a five-star hotel at Cape Maclear and a port at Liwonde in Machinga.