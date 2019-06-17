Jeffrey gives MCP three days to stop protests

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey has given Malawi Congress Party (MCP) three days to stop its supporters from protesting results of the May 21 presidential polls.

Jeffrey has warned the opposition that if they do not stop demonstrating against the outcome of the 2019 elections they will meet DPP supporters in the streets.

The DPP SG was speaking during a victory rally which President Peter Mutharika conducted in Mangochi.

The rally was aimed at thanking people from the Eastern Region for voting for Mutharika during last month’s election. Mutharika won the polls with 38.5 percent of the 5.1 million votes cast.

Jeffrey said Mutharika advised DPP supporters against going to the streets but they will retaliate if MCP continues demonstrating.

“Do not think DPP members are quiet because they are fools. Our president told us to maintain peace, to avoid retaliating because God will fight our battles.

“We are peaceful because we respect our leader,” Jeffrey said.

MCP has launched a legal challenge against the outcome of the polls but Jeffrey advised the opposition party to accept the outcome of the polls and let Mutharika continue developing the country.

Jeffrey challenged that the DPP will not be booted out of government saying the party will continue ruling the country until 2084.