Silver set up Airtel Top 8 final with Karonga

Silver Strikers will meet Karonga United in the Airtel Top 8 final following a 1-0 semifinal win over Masters Security.

A 28th minute goal from Ghanaian Michael Tete helped the Bankers to cruise into final.

In a post-match interview, Silver coach Lovemore Fazili said it was a tough game and he was happy his side came out top.

“Masters is a good side but we managed to beat them. We are looking forward to making history as the first team to win the cup twice,” said Fazili.

Assistant coach for Masters Security Eliya Kananji blamed his side for gifting Silver the goal.

“Our defence left Tete alone and he was free to do anything with the ball. All in all, we are going to concentrate on the league as we want to finish in the Top 8,” he said.

The Lilongwe giants will play Karonga United in the Airtel Top 8 final on 29th June 2019 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The winner will walk away with K15 million.

Silver Strikers first won the cup in the 2017 season when they beat Be Forward Wanderers.

Blue Eagles are the current holders of the cup which they won in 2018 after beating Nyasa Big Bullets 1- 0.