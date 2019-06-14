Court to deliver ruling on Mutharika’s application next week

The Constitutional Court has adjourned the scheduling conference for the Malawi elections case to Wednesday when it will also will deliver a ruling on President Peter Mutharika’s application.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the May 21 elections in which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner. Mutharika was named first respondent in the case.

On Friday, the court met legal teams for Mutharika, Chilima and Chakwera to discuss procedures for the case and hear preliminary objections.

Among others, Mutharika wants the court to dismiss the case saying the petitions by Chakwera and Chilima are irregular, incompetent, embarrassing and incurably defective.

Mutharika’s lawyer Frank Mbeta said the application will be heard on Wednesday and if the court agrees with the Malawi leader the case will be dismissed.

“If the court agrees with Mutharika, the case will be dismissed. If the court will not agree, then the court will tell the legal teams the procedure for the case,” Mbeta said.

When the scheduling conference was taking place, MCP and UTM supporters stormed the court premises to show support for their parties.

Mbeta said the supporters disturbed the proceedings as they were making noise and the court will make a decision on whether to hold the next meeting at another venue or continue at the Lilongwe District Registry.

He added that lawyers for Chilima and Chakwera will speak to the political leaders to tell their supporters to stop going to court.