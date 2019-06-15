Devotion: Have good days

1Pe. 3:10-11 (NIV) For, “Whoever would love life and see good days must keep his tongue from evil and his lips from deceitful speech. He must turn from evil and do good; he must seek peace and pursue it.”

Someone says things are not working for me. I always have bad days nowadays. That confession may sound familiar to many but is not consistent with our Christian confession. There are some secrets to have good days. Apostle Peter introduces us to some three secrets of good life.

1. Keep your tongue from speaking evil and your lips from telling lies. Speaking evil is when one speaks to themselves doom, negatives, calamities and other such negative confessions that do not conform to the Word. Mostly people speak these to get sympathy from others. People have attracted death or sickness by speaking more about it and attracting the same through confessions.

The Bible says let the weak say I am strong ( Joel 3:10). Which means even if you feel something down learn to utter upwards words. Job 22:29 says when you are cast down, learn to say Uplifting Words.

Telling lies is about speaking that which is against the Word even though it may sound true to human ears. This includes but not limited to saying that you are a failure, poor, wretched, unattractive, ugly and so on when God looks at you as a success, rich, favoured, attractive, beautiful and so on. Saying you can’t do it when God says you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you (Philip 4:13).

To avoid both lies and evil, study and meditate on the Word. The Word will dominate and change your language for success and victory. You will have good days always regardless of the situation.

2. Turn away from evil and do well. That means practising righteousness. Living according to the Word. When you are a born again you are made righteous (2 Cor 5:21). It is important to live as such. There is no lack for a righteous practitioner, He cannot be forsaken. Psalm 37:25 ” I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.”

Although they pass through persecutions, the righteous always live good happy days regardless of the circumstances surrounding them. Pro11:18 “The righteous person is delivered from trouble; it comes upon the wicked instead.”

3. Search for peace, and work to maintain it. Have peace in your life by choosing not to worry regardless of the situation. Phil 4: 6-7 ” Do not be anxious about anything. Instead, in every situation, through prayer and petition with thanksgiving, tell your requests to God. And the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”

Be a peace maker and see good days. Mat5:9″Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.”

Be at peace with all people whether good ones or bad ones. Heb 12:14″ Pursue peace with all men, and the sanctification without which no one will see the Lord.”

Those who bring peace are given peace. Learn to be peace makers in every situation. You will enjoy the same peace.1 Timo 2:2 “Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives.”

Confession

I refuse to have a bad and unhappy day regardless of the circumstances in my life. I will always be full of joy and having good days. I am a peace maker. I am righteous. My speech is always in line with the Word. In the Name of Jesus. Amen

