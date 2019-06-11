MCP told to focus on 2024 elections

Amid continued protests against the May 21 presidential election results, one of Malawi’s political scientist has told the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that it should start focusing on the 2024 elections.

The political commentator Wonderful Mkhutche said that although the court case is important, it is also imperative for MCP to start organizing the party in readiness for the 2024 elections.

Mkhutche said that the fact that Chakwera will not represent the party in the 2024 presidential elections needs to be considered with a sober mind claiming that it is now time for the party to consider searching for a new candidate for 2024 elections.

He continued to say that the party will regret the time it is profoundly spending on the case is the time it should start preparing for the 2024 itself will be too late.

“It is an open secret that Chakwera has been behind the revival of the party. Seeing that he will be leaving the stage, MCP must be greatly concerned. The present court case is important, but not as important as who needs to lead them from 2023.

“They must not get stuck with the present leadership through the ongoing case in court. By the time all this is over, the party may find out that it has lost its time on managing its past and present, forgetting its future,” Mkhutche said in interview with Malawi24.

MCP is challenging the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which the party says was rocked by many irregularities.

The opposition party wants the court to nullify results of the election in which Democratic Progressive Party’s Peter Mutharika was elected president.