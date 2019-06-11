Mentally ill person sets Thuchira Bridge on fire

Fire started by a mentally ill person has damaged wooden Thuchira Bridge along Midima Road at Nkando in Mulanje.

The bridge is now impassable following the incident which, according to Mulanje District Director of Planning and Development Mercy Mpakule, happened at around 10:00pm on Monday night.

According to reports, the mentally ill person who was sleeping under the bridge started the fire which burned down timbers on the bridge.

The bridge which is near Nkando trading centre connects Mulanje, Blantyre and some parts of Chiradzulu districts.

People doing businesses between Mulanje and Blantyre use the Midima Road.