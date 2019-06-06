Livingstonia Synod demands nullification of presidential election

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia has told Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to nullify last month’s presidential election and hold fresh polls in ninety days.

The church said this in a letter dated 4th June, 2019, addressed to MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and signed by Moderator Rev. Chipofya and General Secretary Rev. Levi Nyondo.

According to the synod, Malawians cannot be assured of the credibility of the presidential results because there were many cases where figures were doctored using tipp-ex and there were also instances where pre-marked ballot papers were found or people were caught marking ballot papers after Election Day.

“It was simply interpreted as a mere delay due to other logistics for the results to be found at the main tally centre while in reality fraud was taking place,” the Synod said in its letter.

Days after polling day, Malawi Congress Parity obtained injunction stopping MEC from announcing the results until all anomalies had been corrected but the commission managed to vacate the court order and later the MEC chairperson declared President Peter Mutharika winner of the polls.

The Livingstonia Synod said the MEC chairperson rushed in announcing the winner adding that the swearing-in ceremony was also done in a hurry.

According to the synod, Ansah should have nullified results of the presidential race at that time so that the will of the people should be respected.

“We would like to make it clear that the majority of Malawians are in anguish following the unjustifiable release of the presidential election,” the Synod said.

The church then requested the MEC chairperson to reverse the declaration of results.

“We sincerely believe you will fulfil the will of God as well as the people of Malawi. We will appreciate if our concerns can be addressed to the satisfaction of Malawians,” the church said.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader are also contesting results of the election and have filed petitions at the high court for the presidential election to be nullified.

Mutharika was declared winner of the May 21 elections with 38 percent of the 5.1 million votes cast.

Chilima managed to secure 20 percent of the total votes and came third, behind Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera who got 35 percent.