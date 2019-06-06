UN commends two more Malawian soldiers

Days after the United Nations awarded a “Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal” to late Private Chancy Chitete, two other of Malawi Defence Force have been commended.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres who was recently speaking at a ceremony marking the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers in New York commended two other MDF soldiers, Captain Wales Aidini and Lieutenant Zimveka Chatsika.

He said Aidini and Chatsika played a very significant role in peacekeeping mission as they served with late Private Chitete who was killed in the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Secretary-General said that these two Malawian peacekeepers showed extraordinary courage and commitment of peacekeepers.

Captain Aidini was hailed by the Secretary-General for the role he played during a MONUSCO military operation conducted in Eastern DRC on 14 November 2018.

“As the Second-in-Command, you showed the utmost professionalism by taking over command and with exceptional leadership and inspired the troops to fight on and repel the enemy attack. Your successful intervention contributed significantly in preventing further loss of life. You demonstrated exceptional bravery beyond the call of duty,” Guterres said.

Speaking of Lieutenant Zimveka Chatsika who was involved in the same operation in Eastern DRC, the Secretary-General said it was great that he treated extremely well his wounded comrades.

“As the Medical Officer, you showed the utmost professionalism by treating casualties during heavy and sustained enemy fire. Your successful intervention contributed significantly in preventing further loss of life. You demonstrated exceptional bravery within the call of duty.” Commended the UN Secretary.

Peacekeepers from Burkina Faso, Chad and the Republic of South Africa were also nominated for the Diagne Medal and likewise received letters from the Secretary-General.

Chitete was last month posthumously awarded the “Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal for Exceptional Courage” when he was discharging his duties in the Democratic Republic of Congo last year.