Man arrested for attempting to vote twice

As Malawians are voting today in various areas of the country, a 31-year-old man Assan Kazeze who was a Local Monitor for an Independent candidate for Nkhotakota North East Constituency Francis Kapanda has been arrested for trying to vote more than once.

Police Public Relations Officer for Nkhunga Police station Ignatius Esau confirmed the development saying Kazeze was apprehended at Majiga primary school.

He said the said suspect cast his vote on the Centre in the morning and then wanted to vote again on the same Centre which had two streams but was discovered by other officials who alerted law enforcers who then arrested the suspect.

Assan Kazeze who hails from Mpondagaga in Traditional Authority Mphonde’s area in Nkhotakota district will answer charges of Voting more than once which is contrary to Section 115 (C) under the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act.

Two Malawi Congress Party and Democratic Progressive Party monitors have also been nabbed in Mchinji for attempting to vote twice