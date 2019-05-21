DPP Governor arrested for bribing voters

Police in Karonga are keeping in custody DPP Governor for Nyungwe Constituency, Kaseka Kumwenda, for allegedly bribing electorates with at Nyungwe polling centre.

It is alleged that the DPP Governor was calling the electorates passing by and giving them MK200 each to vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Following the escapade, angry people at the polling centre pounced on the governor and hacked him.

While confirming the development, Karonga District Elections Supervisory Team Chairperson who is also District Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu referred the reporter to Karonga Police, but the Officer In-charge Rhoda Manjolo refused to comment on the matter.

Source: Mana