MACRA boss petitioned over vehicles given to DPP

A grouping of Malawians under the tag, Concerned Citizens has petitioned the Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Director General to withdraw all vehicles given to the ruling DPP for its campaign.

The grouping understands that MACRA has given some of its vehicles to Democratic Progressive Party for campaign purposes.

The development comes barely days after MACRA and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) were in hot soup over fuel cards which according to Vice President Saulos Chilima, the two institutions were giving to the ruling party.

This has not gone well with several Malawians who have petitioned MACRA to take back all its vehicles which were reportedly being used by DPP in several of its campaign activities.

The concerned citizens through a letter seen by this publication says if MACRA Director General does not withdraw the vehicles within 7 days, the grouping will seek legal redress.

“We hereby write to you the Director General of MACRA so that you can do the needful by withdrawing all the vehicles you gave and released to the Democratic Progressive Party for campaign purposes.

“We wish to remind you that nowhere in the Communications Act it is provided that it is the mandate of your authority to provide transport or any form of logistics to the ruling party,” reads part of the letter to MACRA DG.

The grouping says it has evidence that MACRA gave DPP 3 KIA Sportages including BU 2200 Black in colour which was being used by Hon Nicholas Dausi as well as two Toyota Prados, one being used by Ben Phiri and BV 127 which is being used by Henry Mussa.

It is further reported that one Toyota Land Cruiser white in colour is being driven by a cadet, one Toyota Hilux BS 962 Grey in colour normally seen in Lilongwe Area 25 being used by an aide to Ben Phiri along with 1 Toyota Amarock black in colour BU 131.

The concerned citizens continued to say that the total number of vehicles to be withdrawn from DPP is eight.

The petition has been copied to chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission, Justice Ansah, members of diplomatic community, DFID, UNDP, ACB director general, chief justice and to the supreme and high courts of Malawi.