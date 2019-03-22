For the love of local football: Phexado records pro-TNM Super League song

Budding artist Phexado has produced a song entitled TNM Super League in the name of pride for the country`s flagship soccer competition.

The Lilongwe based musician is an ardent follower of Super League and he felt obliged to use his talent, as a way of showing his love for the beautiful game.

“Many times people discuss international football as if we do not have our own league in Malawi. It is high time we changed our mindset, as for me I love the TNM Super League,” Said Phexado

According to the Expire hit maker, he loves everything about the Super League starting from the management to the football pitches. He also believes that it has helped to reduce immorality in the country in the way that people become occupied with playing and supporting local football.

His song also sends a message to football fans to refrain from hooliganism once the new football season kicks off next month. This, he believes will be pivotal in uplifting the standards of the local league.

Above all, he encourages participating teams in the league to work very hard next season as that will make it competitive hence exciting.