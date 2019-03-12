T.B. Joshua’s rescues man from marrying a ‘man’

Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) has issued a timely marriage advice to unmarried couples after rescuing a man who came close to marrying ‘demonic man’.

The televangelist issued the warning after delivering a lady from her ‘spiritual husband’ shortly after engagement.

The encounter with the couple prompted Prophet T.B. Joshua to issue a piece of advice to couples allover the world.

“Before marriage, come to the Lord, if not, you are wasting your time” advises the Nigerian based prophet.

The prophet then proceed to deliver the woman from her spiritual husband. Watch the full clip below.