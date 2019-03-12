Trevor Noah throws shade at God while poking fun at R Kelly

Trevor Noah, while poking fun at the backlash around R Kelly and Michael Jackson allegedly for abusing underage girls, threw shade at God saying He impregnated the virgin Mary without her permission.

In a behind-the-scenes clip of Trevor on The Daily Show, the comedian said the two musicians have faced global backlash after recent documentaries showed alleged victims detailing incidents of sexual abuse.

While R Kelly has been arrested, Trevor points out that in the case of MJ there isn’t really much that can be done considering that he is dead.

He then imitated Michael Jackson having a back and forth conversation with God who wants to throw the king of pop in hell on the basis of the allegations.

Trevor says: “And Michael would say: ‘but God, you impregnated the virgin Mary without her permission'”