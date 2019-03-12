The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind movie review by a Malawian writer

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is a 2019 film released on Netflix. The biopic is written, directed by and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor based on William Kamkwamba’s memoir by the same name. Mankhokwe Namusanya shared his thoughts about the movie on Facebook which we now publish in verbatim.

…

The Chichewa in ‘The boy who harnessed the wind’ is terrible, atrocious and defeating. An embarrassment. You would actually think the script was translated using Google Translate (and you know how inconvenient that app is to African languages). All the Chichewa spoken by non-Chichewa speakers is something, not the language we know.

Anyone who is busy rallying us to forgo the Chichewa is dishonest. A plunderer. He is ten African politicians rolled into one. That person shouldeven be banished from progressive discourses. Take them back to the reign of Kings, honour killings and glorified cannibalism. Vultures!