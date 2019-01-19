Tay Grin donates generator to health centre

Parliamentary aspirant for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency Tay Grin yesterday donated a generator to Area 18 health Centre.

Tay grin whose real name is Limbani Kalirani has also donated bed sheets and blankets to the health facility.

The Democratic Progressive Party shadow Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency said he came up with the idea as a way of curbing some of the problems the health centre faces.

He added that he will continue assisting the health facility since it is within the constituency.

“This is just the beginning, they should expect more from me. I want to take this opportunity to ask the health practitioners here at Area 18 to handle the materials with care,” he said.

Chief Clinical Officer at the health centre Kedson Masiyano thanked Kalirani for the assistance saying it has come at the right time.

Masiyano therefore asked other well-wishers to support the health centre with a solar power system, fuel for the generator as well as extra beddings.

Last week, Tay grin also renovated a roof at the health centre which was leaking when heavy rains hit the area.