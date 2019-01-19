Malawi Police drop Winiko’s Mutharika wapenga misala jibe

The Malawi Police have dropped charges against UTM Director of Youth, Bon Kalindo, on case in which Kalindo was being accused of insulting president by singing Mutharika wapenga misala.

During the hearing, Regional Prosecutions Officer, Christopher Katani said they have decided to drop the second case in which Kalindo was being accused of insulting the president contrary to Section 4 of protected flags, emblems and names Act.

Meanwhile, Kalindo has pleaded not guilty to a case in which he is being accused of Disorderly conduct at a police station in Balaka contrary to Section 153 (1) of Police Act.

After taking the plea, Regional Prosecutions Officer, Christopher Katani, asked for three weeks adjournment of the case so that they conclude their investigations on the matter and to serve the defendant (and his counsel) with all disclosures to be used in the case.

Senior Residents Magistrate Mzondi Mvula granted the State’s application and set February 19 as the date for the date to proceed with the case.

“You have up to 8th February to finish and serve the defendant’s counsel with the disclosures and up to 15th February for both parties to prepare so the case shall proceed on the 19th of February,” said Mvula.

But in a dramatic turn of events CRM Mvula revoked Kalindo’s bail because he failed to meet one of the bail conditions which was submitting his passport.

Counsel for the Mulanje South legislator, Bright Theu pleaded for his client’s release by citing his client’s hospital admission as the reason for the failure to meet the condition.

“As you know, my client was admitted at a hospital so he couldn’t manage to get his passport because he came here straight from the hospital, ” pleaded Theu.

But Mvula stood firm on his decision and directed that Kalindo be held until his passport was submitted.

Kalindo was released later in the day after his relative brought the passport.