Piksy takes award celebrations to Rock City

An achievement calls for a colourful celebrations and that is the case with Piksy, Malawi`s Afro sounds king, who will celebrate his Urban Music People (UMP) awards` triumph at Rock City in Lilongwe.

The singer grabbed a double in last year`s episode of UMP as artist of the year and for best song, Umakwana.

Celebration event for the accolades dubbed `Awards Celebration Concert` will take place this coming Saturday, 19th January.

According to Piksy whose real name is Evans Zangazanga, throwing the concert is the least he can do for his fans who gifted him the two awards.

“This is a thank you show to my fans who voted for me to win the two awards. I would like them to join me in celebrating my success last year and to continue doing so this year and beyond,” He said

The occasion will start at 7 PM and patrons will be required to pay a gate charge to the tune of K3000. Meanwhile, the anticipation is growing ahead of the event in the view of Zangazanga`s current popularity.

Rock City opened its doors a few weeks ago. However the singer will not be the first to hit the club`s stage after Lulu and Erik Paliani once performed at the new venue.

The Unamata star is expected to perform songs from his two albums, Maso and Mthunzi, as production for his third album entitled Mtunda which will come out this year, is underway.