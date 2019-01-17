Use buses not lorries, police tells parties

The Malawi Police Service has told political parties to hire buses when ferrying their members to rallies.

National police Spokesperson James Kadadzera has complained that political parties in Malawi do not listen when told to use minibuses or buses to transport their supporters to rallies or other events.

Kadadzera told the local media that the police will now start taking action on lorries transporting found people.

“When people are going to [attend] political rallies, they need to hire buses or mini buses. We always emphasise this but some don’t want to listen. We are now enforcing this law,” he said.

Kadadzera was speaking following a road accident on Tuesday involving 45 people travelling from Mulanje to Chiradzulu to attend the John Chilembwe Day commemoration event which was graced by President Peter Mutharika.

Four people were killed in the road accident while 16 suffered serious injuries and were admitted to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and Nguludi Hospital.

The driver was one of the people who suffered serious injuries and according to Kadadzera, he will be charged with reckless driving when he is discharged from hospital.

Kadadzera said the Toyota Dyna 3 tonner the group was using was speeding and was overloaded.