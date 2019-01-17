Anglicans demand Malasa’s removal

Members of the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire today demonstrated at the offices of their leader Bishop Brighton Malasa demanding his immediate removal or resignation.

The congregants invaded St George Anglican Parish complex in Zomba wearing T-shirts carrying various messages with a petition demanding Malasa’s removal.

Zambia based Archbishop and Primate of the Anglican Church in Central Africa Province Albert Chama delegated his envoy Bishop William Mchombo to meet Malasa and all parish representatives in Upper Shire Diocese in order to resolve the differences.

The dialogue meeting scheduled for today failed to take place after Mchombo wrote the Malawi team asking them to reschedule the meeting to 6th February, 2019.

However, members of the church want Malasa’s office close until the issues are resolved.

Parishes in the diocese accuse Malasa of abusing funds as well as being greedy and power hungry.

They also claim that Malasa appointed himself chairman of most schools and health facilities owned by the diocese

Representatives of 37 of the 41 parishes last year resolved to ban their bishop from visiting all parishes within the diocese’s jurisdiction.

The parishes, according to the communication, also accuse the bishop of grabbing board chairmanships of most schools and health facilities in the diocese.

Resignations of priests from various roles and parishes they were deployed also angered the congregants.