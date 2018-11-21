The Chosen One! MCP settles for Kabwila

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia has declared Jessie Kabwila as the party’s candidate for Salima North West Constituency during the 2019 Malawi Tripartite Elections and urged her and other aspirant members of parliament from other constituencies and councilors respectively to work in unity and make the party strong.

Speaking during a political rally on Tuesday at Works ground in the district, Mia advised party officials from Lake Shore regional and district offices to work together with party contenders in all the constituencies and wards saying the unity will strengthen MCP and win the elections.

“We need unity so our party becomes stronger and this enables MCP defeat the current government which is putting majority Malawian lives in misery with squandering of tax payer’s money meant for drugs, alleviation of hunger through universal subsidy, good infrastructures such as roads, modern markets among others,” he said.

He then introduced the party aspirants including Kabwila who some party officials from the region and district declares as disqualified and was burring her to contest in primaries elections in Salima North West and were opting for her opponent Enock Phale.

In his part Kabwila said she is happy MCP still follows its four corner pillars to bring sanity especially in her constituency where primary polls was cancelled twice because of some greedy people.

“The coming of the Vice President of MCP here in Salima is very important for the people of Salima North West Constituency because the VP declares me as a torch bearer of the party in 2019 polls. This is a relief for me and people in my constituency,” she said.

She added that it is time for the party to work together as a family and strategize well on how they can win the tripartite elections next year and not wasting time in pulling each other down.

Kabwira then thanked MCP VP who honored the aspirants request to stop by after attending IGITMA prayers at Chipoka and addresses people.