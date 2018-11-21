Devotion: First prevail in the spirit

Gen 32:28 “No longer will your name be Jacob,” the man told him, “but Israel, because you have fought with God and with men and have prevailed.”

Jacob was left alone on the night before meeting his brother Esau. Jacob had run away from him for years. He was possibly praying for safety when a spiritual being appeared to him.

Jacob knew that Esau was coming with his army of four hundred men to attack and kill him. He could not win any physical battle with Esau because Esau had more and stronger men than Jacob and that is why Jacob engaged in the spiritual battle and won.

Whatever interpretation different people may have, there is one thing that is evident and thus he fought a spiritual battle with a spiritual being before entering into the physical battle with his brother. When he won the spiritual battle, the following day his brother Esau who was coming with 400 army could not attack Jacob any longer in the physical battle and hence they became friends.

When something or someone comes to oppose you, before you engage in any physical battle, go into a spiritual one through prayer and ensure you first prevail in your prayer. Our struggle is not physical but spiritual. Ephesians 6: 12 “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Physical confrontations may have their roots in spiritual realm. If you respond by another physical confrontations, you may not bring the desirable results. Pray and prevail in prayer and you will prevail also in the physical. Use spiritual weapons before you can use the physical ones. 2 Corinthians 10:4 “For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds.”

Prayer

Dear Father, thank you for the opportunity you gave me to have an access to your throne room where I pray and present my petitions and through which I live a victorious life. Every day I am a winner because of the spiritual weapons I use which include prayer and the Word. I will never fail again. I am a victor all the way. In Jesus Name. Amen

