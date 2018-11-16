Death of six Malawian soldiers shocks Mutharika

…says MDF soldiers have not died in vain

President Peter Mutharika has expressed shock and sadness over the death of six Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Mutharika who is also Commander in Chief of the MDF and Minister of Defence has condoled families of the soldiers saying the men, who died while in battle, did not die in vain.

MDF announced on Thursday that four soldiers were killed during joint operations carried out by United Nation peacekeepers and the Congolese army against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Northern Kivu. Two more soldiers died Thursday night following further fighting.

In a statement signed by Presidential Spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, Mutharika says he regrets the loss of the brave and disciplined soldiers who have paid the ultimate human price while facilitating peace in Congo.

Mutharika has urged the remaining MDF soldiers who are in DRC on the current MDF mission to be strong as they continue with their mission.

“Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika assures the mission of his ultimate support in these trying times and wishes those injured a quick recovery,” says the statement.

Meanwhile, the MDF, government and the United Nations are working on logistics to bring the bodies of the soldiers to Malawi.