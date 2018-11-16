Heartbreaking! UNIMA student dies in her room of pregnancy complication

Tadala Chimutu, a third year University of Malawi student at Chancellor College passed away on Wednesday due to high blood pressure.

She was seven months pregnant and was found dead in her room on Wednesday.

Published reports claim Tadala was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a type of high blood pressure in pregnancy.

An autopsy at Zomba Central Hospital found that she had died of high blood pressure.

She was a third-year student pursuing Political and Administrative Studies.

According to a memo issued by Chancellor College Registrar, Mary Wasili, Tadala hailed from Sintala Village, Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa Districtm where her burial ceremony took place today.