ECG James Nee dies in road accident

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Gospel artist and worshipper, James Nee has died in a car crush today.

According to reports, Nee who was worshipping at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri church’s in South Africa, was in the company of other two friends when their car overturned after colliding with a truck.

So far, there has been no official communication from the ECG.

However, there have been several condolence messages from other ECG members and notable people in relation to the sad news.

Onesimus, who also worships at ECG, wrote on his Facebook page where he said the death is so painful

“I will forever love you my twin brother, my elderly, it’s hard for me to post this, but this is the only way I can say my final goodbye to you, it’s painful… So painful.

“Go well king go ahead and sing with the angels. I WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH” wrote Onesmus.

Nee, who had recently wedded, was a singer, song writer, producer as well as a business person.