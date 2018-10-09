Bullets appoint Munthali as caretaker coach

…Volunteer Coach to be unveiled soon

Nyasa Big Bullets have announced the appointment of its former player, Heston Munthali, as a caretaker coach for the club and will be assisted by James Chilapondwa.

This development comes following departure of Coach Rodgers Yasin and his deputy Eliya Kananji who were fired on Monday evening just two days after losing to Masters Security in the Carlsberg Cup semi-final.

Speaking during the Press briefing on Tuesday at the club’s offices, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya said the board came up with the decision to fire Yasin and Kananji as they have failed to meet some demands of their contracts.

He added that the two would have been sacked some days back but were just shown mercy to prove the club’s board wrong which they have failed to.

“In the first round our target was to reach 36 points and you can see that we got only 35. They could have been fired sometime back when we were coming from Mzuzu but we gave them at least a chance.

“You can see that we were closer with Airtel Top 8 and Carlsberg Cup as we are now with the TNM Super League but we lost them, so a stitch in time saves nine and that’s why we thought of relieving them from their duties,” he said to the reporters.

Asked why the club has spared Munthali who was part of the technical panel as forwards’ trainer and goalkeeper trainer Swadik Sanudi, the CEO said: “They weren’t included in the decision making by Yasin and Kananji.”

Munthali then said he is ready to serve the club though it’s a big challenge and he denied having hand in sacking of the two.

“I am happy though it is a challenge but I am good at taking challenges and I think I will do better.[ If you say that the team wasn’t do better though I was in the system then you are wrong], I wasn’t part of making decisions,” he said.

Meantime Bullets are leading the top tier with five point gap as they are on top with 52 points seconded by Silver Strikers who have got 47 points.