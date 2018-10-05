Violence-free Carlsberg matches excite sponsors

…cup coming again next year.

Sponsors of Carlsberg Cup, Castel Malawi Limited, have expressed gratitude over violence free matches in the ongoing Carlsberg Cup.

Speaking at Mpira village in Blantyre on Thursday when the company presented uniforms to semifinal teams, Castel Malawi Limited’s Market Category Manager, Twikale Chirwa, said the competition will return if the games continue to be violent free.

Chirwa said unlike in the past, they are so happy that since the first match in the cup this year, there have been no any violence incident reported, a development which he said will help in promoting football in the country.

He continued to say that if teams and their supporters continue behaving as is the case currently, Carlsberg Cup will return in 2019.

“First of all we would like to thank all football loving Malawians for supporting Carlsberg cup sponsors, Castel Malawi Limited and we encourage them to support us more for the continuation of the cup in the country.

“We are so encouraged that so far there is no any violence reported and for that reason the cup is returning next year. We are committed to developing football in Malawi through this competition and we are only asking for support,” said Chirwa.

He further added that as one way of saying thank you to their customers, they are launching a competition where any customer who buys four Carlsberg beers will instantly win a ticket to watch any semifinal of his/her interest as well as the final match.

Representatives of the teams which are through to the semifinal except Masters Security were present at the uniform presentation ceremony.