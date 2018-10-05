Lake Malawi swallows fisherman, two others missing

A somber mood has engulfed Ngwata village in Nkhotakota district following the death of a 25-year-old fisherman who drowned in Lake Malawi.

According to the district’s deputy police publicist, Paul Malimwe, the fisherman has been identified as Assan Ali.

Malimwe said Ali and two other fishermen left for the lake to catch fish on the night of Saturday 29 September, 2018.

But at the lake, heavy Mwera winds forced their canoe to capsize and the three went missing.

The matter was reported to Mkaika police unit and on Wednesday 3rd October, 2018, the body of Ali was found floating at Ngwata fishing dock.

Police in company of medical personnel visited the scene and took the body to the district’s hospital where post-mortem results revealed that the death was due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Currently, authorities are still searching for the other two fishermen who are still missing.

The deceased, Ali, hailed from Ngimba village, Traditional Authority Makanjira in Mangochi district.