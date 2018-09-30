Wanderers climb to second place with win over Lions

…TN Stars held at home…

TNM Super League defending champions Be Forward Wanderers were in a destructive mood as they walloped Red Lions 4-1 at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon to dislodge Silver Strikers from second position.

A brace from Peter Wadabwa plus two strikes from Esau Kanyenda and Precious Sambani were enough for the Lali Lubani boys to close the gap with leaders Nyasa Big Bullets to seven points.

Kanyenda opened the routing just before the half hour mark when he notched home from an Isaac Kaliyati’s cross, 1-0.

The visitors should have leveled the scoreline moments later when Francis Mulimbika handled the ball inside the 18-yard box, leaving referee Alfred Kaphamtengo with no choice but to award the Soldiers a penalty.

However, Moses Nankumba saw his spot kick well saved by in-form Nenani Juwaya.

Seconds later, Lottie Chawinga’s header hit the upright in unbelievable circumstances.

The Nomads doubled their tally just before the interval when Joseph Kamwendo combined well with Sambani to send a masterclass cross into the box which was headed into the net by Peter Wadabwa.

In the second half, Wanderers continued from where they stopped as they won their first corner which went over the crossbar.

Midfielder Chikoti Chirwa tried to reduce the affairs with a long range shot in the 67th minute when he spotted Juwaya off his line but was off target.

Juwaya was called into action again when he produced a fantastic save to deny Nankumba from scoring.

Wanderers scored their third goal through Sambani who made an intelligent finish after the Nomads players exchanged passes through the Soldiers’ defence.

The victory was completed by Wadabwa with less than five minutes to play to completely dismantle the Soldiers.

The visitors pulled one back through Nankumba but it was too little too late as the Nomads climbed back to the second position, dislodging the Central Bankers who have been occupying the position for the past three weeks.

As for the Zomba based Soldiers, the defeat leaves them just one point from the safety with 25 points from 24 games.

Elsewhere, TN Stars came from behind to draw 1-all against relegation bound Nchalo United.

Stain Dave scored his 12th goal of the season to match Chiukepo Msowoya who wasn’t in action for Bullets on Saturday as he was serving a suspension.

As for Nchalo United, they are likely to face the chop after having unfruitful season despite starting on a very high note.

The Lower Shire side are bottom of the standings with 13 points from 24 games and their maximum points are 31.