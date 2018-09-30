Nchalo drowning, draw not helpful

The clock for the Lower shire giants, Nchalo United, is ticking at faster speed as time seem not to be on the rookies’ side as they are losing the relegation battle.

Nchalo, who are first from the bottom have, failed to collect maximum points in their Lilongwe tour as they have bagged one out of possible six points which would helped in the surviving fight.

After falling out in Saturday’s encounter against Blue Eagles in Lilongwe, the relegation threatened side managed to hold fellow rookies, TN Stars, to one all draw at Kasungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Cuthbert Sinetre gave hopes to Nchalo that three points were possible to rectify as his strike put them on the lead, but later the hosts equalized through their talisman, Stain Davie, to ensure that they salvage a point from the match.

The result leaves Nchalo on 16th position on the log table with 13 points and has remained with six matches to wrap up the 2018 season. It shall only take miracle for them to survive the chop from the elite league.

While TN Stars are 11th in the standings with 29 points from 23 matches and have to at least win not less than three matches to insure their place safe in the league and finish in top eight for them to book an automatic entry into the next year’s showpiece of Airtel Top 8 Cup.

Elsewhere, Civil Sporting Club survived Masters Security scare as the two sides played to two all draw in a match played at Civo Stadium in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Chisomo Mpotanani and Hudson Milanzi scored for the civil servants whereas the private security men got their goals through Francis Nkonda and Vincent Nyangulu.

Civil who have played 24 matches so far, have maintained the fourth position with 17 points behind league leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets, whereas Masters are 10th on the log with 29 points and have seven matches at hand to complete 2018 season assignments.