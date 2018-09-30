Walter Nyamilandu voted into FIFA Council

…replaces Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi…

He might not be Malawi’s favorite person in as far as running football is concerned but Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has found favor amongst fellow CAF members who have voted him into FIFA Council.

He replaces Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The election was part of CAF’s agenda for Sunday’s Extraordinary General Assembly at the organization’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Nyamilandu was facing South Africa’s Danny Jordaan and Tanzania’s Leodegar Tenga.

The trio was forced to go into the second round voting after all of them failed to win the majority of the votes as the Malawian FA boss amassed 23 votes, with Jordaan getting 16 votes and Tenga earning 14 votes.

However, the victory was completed in the second round of voting when the former Wanderers defender defeated Jordaan with 35 votes to 18, making it into the FIFA Council as an executive member.

He becomes the first Malawian to have a seat at the world’s soccer governing body.

The position was made vacant following the resignation of Nyantakyi after he was captured on video allegedly accepting $65,000 as a gift intended as an appreciation for a projected role in facilitating meetings with the Ghanaian president and establishment of businesses in the country.