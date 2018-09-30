President Mutharika applauds Bushiri

Malawi President, Peter Mutharika, has openly appreciated South African based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for his continued rise in ministry and humanitarian works in the country.

The President, who is currently in USA where he went for the United Nations General Assembly, made the statement on Saturday through Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Samuel Tembenu, during Bushiri’s crusade at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Tembenu said Mutharika would have loved to be part of the crusade himself to relay his message of appreciation to the South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).

“The president sent me to tell the prophet that he is part of the Bushiri’s Global Prophetic Tour which is meant to win 2 million souls for Jesus Christ,” he said.

The minister further said: “In times of disasters, we have seen the prophet helping with relief food. His works have testimonies all over.”

In response, Prophet Bushiri hailed Mutharika for the recognition and pledged to keep praying for his leadership and the entire nation of Malawi.

The crusade attracted thousands of Malawians as well as citizens of other neighboring countries causing the 41 thousand-seater stadium to fill to its capacity.

Before coming to his homeland, the prophet held another crusade in Tanzania earlier in the week where he was accorded with a special escort of police officers including some riding on horses.