4 cars burnt at Lake of Stars

Four vehicles have been burnt at a Malawian international art event, Lake of Stars, in the lakeshore district, Salima.

The cause of the fire is not yet verified, but one person who witnessed the ugly scene says the flames were ignited when one vehicle was stuck in the sand and the driver tried to use force to get it out place.

The witness says underneath was the dry grass, as the tyres kept on spinning with force, they caused fire which later spread to nearby vehicles.

Well wishers tried to help in quenching the fire but to no avail.

The three-day event begun on Friday, September 28 and comes to an end today the 30th September, 2018.