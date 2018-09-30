TNM gives motorbike to Zampira Promo winner

TNM has handed over the fourth motorbike in the Zampira Promotion to a Luchenza-based football fan.

The Be Forward Wanderers fan,Julius Kwenda, emerged winner during the fifth monthly draw of the promotion.

Lady luck smiled on Kwenda following his correct prediction of the result between Civil Sporting Club and TN Stars, in which the civil servants won 1-0.

Receiving the motorbike at Luchenza, Kwenda was ecstatic following the successful outcome of his prediction.

“I’m very happy to receive this reward. This motorbike will go a long way in easing transport challenges during this farming season,” he said.

TNM’s PR and Sponsorship Manager Limbani Nsapato said the promotion has generated a lot of excitement amongst local soccer fans.

“As we count down before winding up the 2018 season, supporters still stand a chance of winning different prizes including motorbikes and the grand prize of K1.5 million cash.

I would like to encourage football fans and customers to continue participating and stand a chance of winning different exciting prizes,” said Nsapato.

He added that TNM will continue giving out cash and other prizes up to the end of the season to excite and interact with football fans as the 2018 season is going close to an end.

Launched on April 26, 2018, Zampira aims to engage soccer fans directly through sending predictions of selected weekly TNM Super League games.

The 2018 Zampira Promotion runs from April 26th until the close of the TNM Super League season in December 2018. To continuously engage soccer lovers, a daily question is generated and participants qualify into a draw for a weekly K100,000 prize.

To participate in the promotion, soccer lovers simply need to predict the results of TNM Super League matches by sending an SMS to 1515 and stand a chance of winning prizes.