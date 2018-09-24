Indian national electrocuted in Mangochi

A 34-year-old Indian national has died after being electrocuted by high power voltage at Njereza Cement Factory in Mangochi district.

According to Mangochi district deputy police publicist, Amina Tepani Daudi, the man has been identified as Gongala Brahamanda

Daudi said the incident occurred on Saturday at Njereza Cement Product Factory where Brahamanda was working as an electrical engineer at the factory’s power substation.

According to Daudi, Brahamanda wanted to collect parameter readings from the electrical substation cage but unfortunately he forgot to switch off the power.

In the process, he was electrocuted by the high voltage power and he fell down after screaming for help.

Workmates rushed to the spot and took him to Koche community health centre where he was pronounced dead.

Post-mortem conducted at the same hospital confirmed that death was due to electrocution.

In the meantime, the dead body is still at the hospital as it is expected to be conveyed to India for burial.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing to workers to always follow safety precaution measures before entering into dangerous working zones to avoid such incidents.