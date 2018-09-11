Man stabbed to death in Ndirande

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a man for stabbing to death another man in Ndirande Township.

According to Blantyre police publicist, Augustus Nkhwazi, the murder suspect has been identified as Raphael January of Mitabale village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo district.

The publicist said on Saturday at around 7pm, the victim Trouble Mataya aged 28 left home for a beer drinking spree with one of his friends within Ndirande Township where he was staying.

Later, the two decided to attend traditional dances commonly known as Mchezo (Manganje) in the same area and it is believed that it was where the two met the suspect.

Mataya and Raphael picked a quarrel whilst at the dancing scene and in a rage of anger, the suspect stabbed Mataya on the chest using a hammer and screw driver and he later fled.

The victim was rushed to Ndirande health centre by relatives after collapsing upon reaching home and he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

Post-mortem conducted at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital indicated Mataya died of Haemorrhage.

The suspect was apprehended by Police at Goliati trading centre in Thyolo where he fled to after the incident.

The deceased hailed from Manolo village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba.

Raphael January is expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of murder contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, angry people descended on the property of the suspect where they looted his house.

Police have however condemned the act of lawlessness by the angry communities and says people should desist from taking the law into their own hands but rather let the law to take its course.