ZBS’ Bango now MCP shadow MP

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Journalist Mike Bango on Monday won Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections in Kasungu North constituency.

Bango who is a sports journalist beat three other contestants to claim a landslide victory. He amassed 1083 votes while Godfrey Jere came second with 290 votes. Khwetchani Nkhoma with 24 votes and Evance Mwale who got 3 votes came third and fourth respectively.

Writing on his Facebook Page after the polls, Bango expressed gratitude to God for the win and to his followers for their support.

“Thank Lord, we’ve made it!! Many thanks for all your support!!” he wrote.

Bango who joined Zodiak over ten years ago will likely face incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency Beatrice Mwale of People’s Party in the 2019 elections