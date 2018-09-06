Security guards nabbed for stealing fuel

Two Masters Security guards have been apprehended after they were found stealing fuel at Catholic Institute (CI) in Blantyre.

Confirming the development was Blantyre police publicist, Augustus Nkhwazi who identified the two as Mphatso Hauli, 20 and Patrick Chinkande 25.

Nkhwazi said the two who were assigned to provide security at an Airtel Tower located at Catholic Institute in the city stole at least 60 litres of diesel from the generator at the tower.

He further said as they were trying to make away with the diesel at around 2:30 am on Thursday, members of the neighbourhood watch arrested the two and handed them over to Manase Police Unit.

They have since been charged with Theft by Servant contravening section 286 of the Penal Code and they will appear before court on Thursday 6th September to answer the charges.

Hauli hails from Nkusa village while Chinkande hails from Chaoneka village both from the area of Traditional Authority Khwethemule in Thyolo district