National Statistical Office (NSO) workers in Mulanje have gone on strike, demanding training allowances.

Control Centre Supervisors have advised Enumerators and Field Supervisors in the district not to go to the field until the organisation addresses their concerns.

In a letter to Mulanje Zone Supervisors, the NSO workers said they will not go to work today.

“We regret to inform you that, starting from tomorrow we have instructed enumerators not to go to work until we resolve our differences in this areas,” the census workers said in their letter.

The 2018 census workers want NSO to give them more vehicles for easy transportation, airtime and materials which they use in the course of their work such as t-shirts, chalk, caps and bibs.

According to the letter, the census workers will only return to work after they have been paid their money.

The census which started on Monday is expected to be concluded by the end of September.