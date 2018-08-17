MCHS graduates 750

Malawi College of Health Sciences conducted a graduation ceremony today with 750 receiving certificates and diplomas.

The graduation ceremony was held today at Bingu International Conventional Centre in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi congratulated the graduates for their hard work saying through such hard work others are inspired to join the health service in order to serve Malawians.

He asked them to serve communities with dignity and protect resources.

“You are entering a vocation, this vocation is next to parenthood which means that you will be in charge of health services of Malawi. Let me also take this opportunity to ask you to ensure that health facility resources are maintained by ensuring that drug theft cases become a thing of the past,” he said.

The minister however said government is working hard in ensuring that the health sector is delivering its services to the public.

Presenting his motivational speech, one of the alumnus of MHCS Dr Limbikani Kanyenda encouraged the graduates to continue working hard saying anyone who God created and gave wisdom can do anything.

He also commended parents and guardians for promoting and assisting the students to achieve their goals.

Speaking at the same event, Malawi College of Health Science Acting Executive Director Pearson Namachotsa said although the institution is trying its level best in training the students, it is delivering its services with limited resources.

He mentioned challenges such as inadequate learning and teaching resources.

Namachotsa also pointed out delays to complete Lilongwe campus as a hindrance to achieving good learning environment for the students.

The 750 graduates are from MHCS campuses of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Malawi College of Health Sciences offers 23 programmes and is expecting to introduce a degree program next year.